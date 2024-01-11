Physical test to decide fate of firefighters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, today has underlined that the list comprising names of candidates and marks secured by them in the written test has been displayed on the official website of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Now these candidates will have to appear for a physical ability test soon.

It may be noted that around 700 aspirants had applied for 29 posts (including 20 firemen and nine chief firemen) in the Fire Brigade section. The written test was held in December 2023.

“ A three-member committee comprising an additional commissioner, one fire brigade officer and one police officer has been formed to conduct the physical test (running, pushups) scheduled to be held within a week or two. The marks scored by candidates in the physical test will be added with the marks secured by them in the written test and then the final score will be announced. We will be fixing cut-offs marks and then implement the further recruitment process on merit basis,” said the municipal commissioner adding that the recruitment process of 283 posts under Phase II will also be starting soon.