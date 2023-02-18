PI Khokale transferred after Rasta Roko

Aurangabad: Police inspector of Karmad Police Station Murlidhar Khokale was transferred after all party members staged ‘Rasta Roko’ and took out a morcha on Jalna Road on Saturday for two hours.

It may be noted that PI Khokale disrespected the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Pimpalkhuta in Aurangabad tehsil.

All party members submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar.

MLA Haribhau Bagade assured the delegation of taking stern action against the police inspector.

The agitators withdrew the agitation when they were assured of conducting a probe under the chairmanship of the additional superintendent of police Sunil Lanjewar and transferring the officer to headquarter. The agitators were also informed that action against the officer would be taken upon the completion of the probe.

PI Khokale was transferred. API P B Rathod was given the charge of Karmad Police Station.

The agitators showed the illegal activities being done within the jurisdiction of PI’s Police Station

BJP district president Vijay Autade, tehsil president Shriram Shelke, Radhakishan Pathade, Bhaurao Muley, Sajanrao Mate, Damodhar Navpute and others were present.