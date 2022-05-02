Pickpockets stab minor accomplice

Aurangabad, May 2:

Two pickpockets stabbed their minor accomplice in stomach over the issue of distribution of money of pickpocketing from the people at the public meeting held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Zuber Khan Zafar Khan (21) and Akbar Khan Rauf Khan (46, both residents of Baijipura). Judicial magistrate A N Mane remanded them in the police custody till May 7.

The incident occurred in Budhilane area while a case was registered with City Chowk police station.

On May 1, the accused along with their 14 years old accomplice pickpocket of the some people gone to attend the public meeting. Later, they had a quarrel over distribution of the stolen money. The accused stabbed the boy. The nearby residents held both the accused and handed over to City Chowk police.