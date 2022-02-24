Pit line work gains momentum in Jalna

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The work of pit line proposed in Aurangabad for the maintenance of train bogies has gained momentum at Jalna Railway Station. Hence, the pit line sanctioned for Aurangabad remained only on the papers now. The tender process for the maintenance facility and electricity works at Jalna was published on Thursday.

The pit line was awaited in Aurangabad for the past several years. It was earlier proposed at Railway Station and later at Chikalthana. However, on January 2, the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced that the pit line will be established at Jalna from the funds of Rs 100 crores. After that, the union minister of state Dr Bhagwat Karad for finance demanded that the pit line should be established in Aurangabad. The residents also demanded that the pit line should be established in Chikalthana.

When the residents were alleging that the pit line proposed in Aurangabad has been shifted to Jalna, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, a few days back gave some relief to both these districts and decided to establish pit line in both these districts. However, there have been no initiatives for establishing pit line in Aurangabad and instead, the procedure for Jalna pit line has gained momentum.

Railway expert Swanand Solanke said the tender for the primary works of pit line in Jalna has been released. Now, preference should be given to facilitate the pit line work in Aurangabad, he said.