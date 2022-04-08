Plastic waste collection centre launched in Cantt, ACB, Karo Sambhav and Anandana Foundation join hands

Aurangabad, April 8:

In compliance with the Municipal Solid Waste Management, 2016 the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) implemented door-to-door garbage collection in the civilian and military areas through an agency. The ACB has now partnered with Karo Sambhav for a holistic and efficient approach to plastic waste processing and to increase the overall percentage of waste sent towards successful recycling.

Karo Sambhav, a social enterprise that enables circular economy in various waste streams, has taken up various initiatives in efficient waste management. Pranshu Singhal, Founder, Karo Sambhav says, "While the Government has put measures in place for waste management, every individual needs to contribute and recycle their e-waste responsibly for any measure to be effective."

The ACB, Karo Sambhav and Anandana Foundation, a non-profit run by Coca-Cola India Foundation, have jointly taken up drive in Cantonment.

Karo Sambhav has established a 3600 sq feet collection centre. At present, this centre is equipped with an eight-compound sorting box for plastic waste segregation, a weighing machine for plastic waste brought to the centre and post processing, and a bailing machine to compress collected plastics for better transport and efficient handling. Three local sanitation workers have been hired to run the daily activities at the collection centre. They were educated and skilled in segregation and machine usage.

The collection centre collects plastics from multiple channels, including the door-to-door collection channel and local aggregators and waste pickers. As of April 2022, the Collection Centre has sent 10,000 KG of plastic waste for recycling.

Vikrant More, CEO of ACB hopes that this intervention can serve as a model for other Cantonment Boards in India to take up to manage the plastic waste crisis. Residents interested in sending plastic waste for recycling can contact Vilas (9049166793).