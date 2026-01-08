Poclain, 2 hyva trucks transporting minor minerals seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Hiwarkheda Gautala area of the tehsil, a joint operation was carried out by the revenue and police departments in connection with illegal extraction of minor minerals. During this action, murum (laterite soil), two Hyva trucks and one Poclain machine, collectively valued at ₹1.50 crore were seized. The operation took place on Wednesday at around 10.30 pm.

Revenue officials had received information that illegal excavation of ‘murum’ was being carried out using a Poclain machine on agricultural land bearing Gut No. 69 in the Hiwarkheda Gautala area, and that the material was being transported by Hyva trucks. Acting on this information, revenue officer Karan Jarwal, village revenue officers Sunil Rathod and Deepak Erande, assistant PSI Naser Pathan, revenue assistant Kunal Dabhade, Abhijit Panat, security guard Vyavahare, along with their team, rushed to the spot.

At the site, the Poclain machine used for excavation and both Hyva trucks (MH 19 CY 4242 and MH 19 CY 1617) were taken into custody. The seized vehicles have been deposited at the Kannad tehsil office.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of sub-divisional officer (SDO) Santosh Gorad and by the team of additional superintendent of police Aparajita Agnihotri.