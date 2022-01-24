Poles, DPs proving huddles on roads to be removed

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has requested the director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Mangesh Gondawale to remove the electricity poles and DPs providing hurdles on the major roads in the city. The MSEDCL will soon initiate a tender process for this work, the sources said.

AMC in the past few years has repaired the major city roads. The roads were expanded in many places. However, there are around 60 to 65 places where the electricity poles and DPs are proving hurdles for the traffic on the roads. AMC had requested MSEDCL to remove these poles and DPs. The company has informed that this work will need Rs 15 crores but AMC did not have the funds.

Guardian minister Subhash Desai had assured that the funds will be made available and now the provision of the funds has been done from the DPDC. The funds have been transferred to MSEDCL, but the work has not started yet.

On Monday, Pandey held a meeting with the MSEDCL officers and demanded that a tender process should be implemented for removing the poles and DPs. Gondawale has given a positive response and assured that the work will be started soon. MSEDCL executive engineer A B Deshmukh and others were present for the meeting.