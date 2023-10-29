Poles obstruct work of drainage and water lines

Satara-Deolai : MSEDCL pole and cable cause obstruction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A network of water lines is being spread in Satara-Deolai area by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Marking was done for the drainage line. Many roads are obstructed by cables and electric poles of MSEDCL. Meanwhile, the pressure of citizens for cement roads and development works is increasing.

A large amount of road works were done in Satara-Deolai area with the special grant of the government. Some works are also being done through smart city and municipal funds. The ground breaking ceremony for the cement roads was done, however, as the work has not actually started, the public representatives are facing the wrath of the citizens. Now the problem of drainage line, water lines has become serious.

Basically, there is no development plan in the Satara-Deolai area. Therefore plotting owners have left roads at many places as per their convenience. There are a lot of turns on roads in the interior, causing inconvenience for the work. The road connecting many colonies is from Deolai to Sai Tekdi. There is a 33 KV cable of MSEDCL on this road. Two days ago, a joint inspection was conducted by the employees of MSEDCL, MJP, drainage contractors of the municipal corporation.

Start cement road work immediately

The citizens have demanded not to lay any pipe in the middle of the road. Citizens say that they will not allow breaking the cement road again and again. There is a demand to start the cement road work immediately.