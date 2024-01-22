Police arrests 64 in Padegaon group clash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed in the vicinity of Padegaon, after two groups clashed with each other over a petty issue, on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Cantonment police have arrested 64 persons from both the groups. Meanwhile, timely action by police helped ease the prevailing tension in the locality.

The first complainant Muhammed Zeeshan Nazar Muhammed (resident of Mitmita) stated that four minor boys were sitting near his house on Monday afternoon. When he raised an objection to it, one boy went and brought his mother who then beat Zeeshan. Later on, a mob of 100-125 persons arrived at the spot. The mob threw stones and beat them with lathis. Hence many of them sustained injuries in this incident.

In the cross complaint Shaikh Aref Shaikh Osman (Kasambari Dargah) stated that there is a dispute over the road for the past many years. The opponents would frequently create obstructions while passing through this road. On Monday, when passing through the road, few of them created an argument. Later on, a mob of 40-50 persons with lathis, steel rods, wooden sticks, swords and boulders beat them. Many of them have sustained injuries in the incident, he stated.

“We have arrested 27 persons on the basis of a complaint made by Zeeshan and 37 persons on the complaint of Aref,” said the police inspector Kailas Deshmane.

Challenge to police

It may be noted that a tight bandobast has been deployed in the city. Acting upon the information, the Cantonment police station’s police inspector Kailash Deshmane, PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, Ganesh Kedare, Kailas Annaldas and others reached the spot. In the meantime, the DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Mahendra Deshmukh also reached the spot with the state reserve police force (SRPF). Hence the situation was brought under control very soon.