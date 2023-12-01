Police busted gang involved in theft of industrial goods of Rs 10L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police have arrested a gang involved in stealing of industrial goods of valuing Rs 10 lakh, from a shop situated in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar, on Thursday. The cops have arrested six members of the gang and recovered stolen goods of valuing Rs 5.11 lakh from their possession.

According to a complaint lodged by shopkeeper Changdev Tandale, the unidentified gang of thieves broke open Ravikiran Enterprises (in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) on November 9 and decamped with industrial goods of valuing Rs 10.30 lakh. The stolen goods included electric motor pumps, two expensive mobile handsets and other spares. The gang had committed the crime by shifting the direction of the CCTV camera to evade their arrest.

In the multiple raids conducted at different places, the police arrested six accused including Shaikh Shaker Shaikh Razzaq (25), Sadiq Khan Turaf Khan (24, both residents of old Mondha), Sarfaraz Khan Wajid Khan (21, of Laxman Chawdi), Ashok Rajebhau Khandare (23, of Vadgaon), Umer Rauf Quraishi ( 20, of Chitegaon) and Javed Khan Sardarkhan (41, of Kaisar Colony). The cops also detained one minor age boy for investigation.

Stolen good seized

When pressed hard, the gangsters informed that they had sold out the stolen material to Junaid and Nisar, who had kept them in the Jinsi area. The cops then raided the location in the Jinsi area and seized two mobile handsets, electric motor pumps of different companies, spare parts etc. The total value of recovered goods is Rs 5.11 lakh. Meanwhile, Junaid and Nisar are absconding, therefore, the cops have launched a hunt for them.

The action was taken by the police team comprising assistant police inspector Gautam Wavle, PSI Deepak Rothe, Pundalik Dake, Dheeraj Kabaliye, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Thoke, Rajbhau Kolhe, Suresh Kache, Satwant Sohale, Badu Lahere, Sandeep Gadge, Suresh Bhise and Balasaheb Devbone.