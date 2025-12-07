Police crack down on dangerous kite strings after child injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police have launched a strict campaign against banned nylon and Chinese kite strings after a young child’s throat was cut by a nylon string. Police held meetings with kite sellers across all city stations, warning of strict action.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar invoked Section 163 of the IPC to enforce a complete ban. Violators or anyone found with banned strings can be booked under Section 110 for attempted culpable homicide. Sharp strings can entangle riders, causing serious injuries or accidents, and even trigger electrocution when they touch power lines. Birds are also at risk. Police warned that parents of minors found with banned strings could face legal action. The campaign aims to protect citizens, children, and the environment.