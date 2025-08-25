Police diverts traffic owing to Maratha agitation from Wednesday midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A march will be taken out under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil in Mumbai from August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. For this purpose, thousands of protestors will move towards Mumbai in convoys of four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

On August 27, the march will begin from Antarwali Sarati and proceed via Shahgad, Tuljapur, Paithan, and Shevgaon to reach Mumbai by August 29. A large number of community members from Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will participate in this march.

To avoid traffic congestion during the movement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod has issued orders to close traffic on these routes from Wednesday midnight (August 26) to Thursday morning 6 am (August 27).

Diversion Arrangements

Vehicles traveling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Bidkin – Paithan towards Shevgaon will be diverted via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Waluj – Gangapur – Newasa.

Vehicles heading from Shahgad– Hiradpuri – Tuljapur – Navgaon towards Paithan will be diverted via Shahgad– Dongaon – Pachod.

Vehicles traveling from Paithan – Navgaon – Hiradpuri towards Shevgaon will be diverted via Paithan – Pachod – Dongaon.