Police employee commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 26:

A police employee Sameer Sambhaji Sonawane (38, Pisadev Park) committed suicide on Tuesday evening by hanging himself in his house.

According to police, Sameer was deployed in Mukundwadi police station. But did not report on duty for the last eight days. His wife and children went to the village to attend a function. On Tuesday, a person delivering a water jar informed Sameer’s wife that he was not opening the door. His wife returned from the village. She then informed the Chikalthana police. The police broke the door and found Sameer hanging from the ceiling. As per the police, the suicide might have occurred 24 hours before. There was no suicide note. Hence the cause of death cannot be ascertained.