Police find missing mother of a baby after months

The mother had run away after delivery from GMCH

Aurangabad, April 30:

A woman gave birth to a baby on August 30, 2021, at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The mother left the baby in the hospital and fled after delivery. The doctor lodged a complaint with the Begumpura police station after conducting a search. Police found the mother after eight months and conducted a DNA test. After the DNA matched, the eight-month-old baby was handed over to his parents on Saturday.

According to police, a young woman abandoned a newborn baby in the GMCH. A case was registered against the mother on a complaint lodged by Dr Praveen Sukhdeve. The investigation was handed over to PSI Vishal Bodkhe. It became clear that the name she gave to the hospital was wrong.Meanwhile, the baby was kept in the Sakar baby care home. Further investigation revealed that the girl underwent sonography at MGM hospital.

The police contacted the mobile number registered on the sonography papers. The police found the mother and convinced her about the baby. The woman confessed that the baby was hers. PSI Bodkhe, and Jyoti Gaat also counselled her and her in-laws family. The child welfare department clarified that the possession of the baby would be given only if the DNA of the baby and the mother matched. After the report was positive, the committee chairman, Dr Manohar Banswal, member Ashwini Lakhmale, Adv Anita Shiurkar ordered that the baby be handed over to the parents.

Marriage kept hidden due to fear

The woman had got married secretly on October 9, 2020 to her boyfriend. But they did not stay together out of fear. The woman became pregnant. Six months later, she rented a room in Aurangabad to study for competitive exams. Later she gave birth to a baby boy in the GMCH. The inquiry revealed that she had left the baby out of fear that her family would not accept her.