Police help old woman to find lost pension papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar

A old woman forgot the pension documents of her deceased husband in an auto-rickshaw. The Jawaharnagar police helped the hapless and crying woman to find the lost documents within an hour on Monday.

Police said, Anjali Vinayak Tandale (62, Laxminagar) sat in an auto-rickshaw from Seven Hills to go to Mahaveer Chowk on Monday at around 6 pm. He was carrying a bag containing a cheque book, pension and other important documents. However, she forgot the bag in the rickshaw. She was very worried and started crying. Later, she went to the Jawaharnagar police station and told her misery to the police. She told that she had the pension documents in the bag and she will not get any money, if the documents are lost. PSI Shivaji Ghorpade and constable Dhondiba Nalawade understood the gravity of the situation and moved into action and found the rickshaw within an hour. The driver was called to the police station with the bag. He came and handed over the documents to the woman. She thanked the policemen for helping her in her difficult time. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre.