Police help woman to get back gold chain

Aurangabad, June 12:

A gold chain weighing 20 grams of the wife of an ex-serviceman was snatched by the chain snatchers on a motorcycle at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar, a few months back. The Waluj MIDC police succeeded in getting back the stolen chain on Friday.

Police said complainant Rekha Harishchandra Mete had gone with her husband and son to the vegetable market, around seven months back. Her husband then went to an ATM to withdraw money. Suddenly, two persons come on a motorcycle near her and snatched her gold chain, and fled away speedily. As Rekha hold the chain tightly, they could snatch only 20 grams of gold from the entire chain.

Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Chetan Ogale, constable Avinash Dhage, and others arrested the snatchers Sameer alias Chotu Shah (Domgaon, Gangapur) and Ankush alias Ajay Bhagwan Vazire (Vitava) from Pachod area. During the investigation, it was found that they had snatched the chain at two more places.

On Friday, PI Gurme called the Mete couple at the police station and returned their chain. They thanked the police for their assistance and speedy recovery.