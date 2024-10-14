Police hints action against unauthorised fireworks sales

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: As soon as Dussehra is over, everyone looks forward to Diwali. For this festival, a large quantity of fireworks is purchased. This year, applications have been received from over 10 locations in the city to set up firework stalls, which will be approved by the police after obtaining NOCs from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the fire brigade section.

What is the process?

The city's old fireworks sellers' association has applied for stalls. After obtaining approvals from MSEDCL and the fire section, the commissioner of police (CP) grants final permission after okaying the applications by the local police station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the Special Branch of the Police Commissioner's office.

Strict regulations post-explosion

On October 30, 2016, a massive explosion occurred at the firework market at the Zilla Parishad ground, leading to a fire. This incident shocked both the city and the administration. Since then, the government has established strict regulations regarding fireworks. The sales of fireworks are prohibited on roads and open spaces, and a license is mandatory.

What Documents Are Required?

Last year, approvals were granted to 65 vendors at Ayodhya Ground, 50 at Kalagram, and 41 at TV Centre Ground, along with 23 major vendors in the Satara area. An increase in numbers is expected this year. Required documents include applications to the fire brigade section and police, a copy of the vendor's ID, clearance certificates from MSEDCL and the fire section, and permission for tents at Ayodhya Ground from the Cantonment Board.

Expected increase in sales

There will be 70 stalls at Ayodhya Ground. Given the festive atmosphere this year, a significant increase in firework sales is anticipated, with safety measures being taken, said the President, of the Fireworks Sellers Association, Gopal Kulkarni.

Strict action will be taken

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Prashant Swami said, “A review of major sales locations will be held soon. No one should sell fireworks wherever they want to. Strict action will be taken against those found selling fireworks without a license.”

Box

Rules for Vendors:

A mandatory distance of 10 feet between each stall.

An independent fire extinguisher must be available outside each stall.

One fire brigade tender and a private water tanker must be present.

Each stall must stock sand and water outside the shop.

Smoking, lighting incense sticks, and using (diva) lamps are prohibited.