Police issue directive for passengers’ security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the increased criminal activities and the accidents, the city police have issued directives to the officials of the Travels Association and rickshaw drivers. The police administration warned them of severe action if the rules are breached. Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya issued directives to the ACP traffic Sampat Shinde. Accordingly, Shinde called a meeting of rickshaws, private bus drivers, owners and officials of the Associations and issued directives for the safety of the passengers.

Directives for travel buses

As per the directives, strict action will be taken against the travel buses parked anywhere on public roads. The buses should be parked only at the allotted places at Dargah Chowk, Panchwati Chowk, S K Parking, and others. The test of each driver should be conducted whether he is drunk or whether he is feeling sleepy. CCTV should be installed on the bus. Information about the passengers should be taken. Buses should be brought into the city at night at the permitted time. Two drivers should be kept in the long-distance bus.

Directives for auto-rickshaws

Rickshaw drivers should wear proper uniforms. All rickshaws should have meters and the ultimatum for it will be July 15. Stern action will be initiated after that for breaching rules. Considering the safety of the girls, women, students, and senior citizens, the owners should keep all the information of the drivers updated.