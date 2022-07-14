Police nab highly qualified vehicle-thieves

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Kranti Chowk police have arrested two highly educated vehicle thieves involved in lifting motorcycles from the city jurisdiction and disposing of them in rural parts of the district.

It so happened that the police station’s special squad is led by PSI Vikas Khatke. His squad came to know that two vehicle-lifters are arriving in front of Hotel Raviraj, near Baba Petrol Pump. Hence under the guidance of Darade, Khatke along with his team comprising assistant sub-inspector Naseem Pathan, head constable Santosh Mudiraj, Erfan Pathan, Narendra Gujar, Bhaulal Chavan, Santosh Suryawanshi and Hanumant Chalnewad laid a trap and detained the duo as per the appearance described by the informer. They have been identified as Ganesh Gulab Rathod (Gavali in Kannad) and Gokul Jagan Jadhav (Gadma Tanda in Kannad).

During the investigation, the duo confessed to having stolen three motorcycles. Hence, the police confiscated two bikes from Kannad and the one bike was brought to the police station by the person who had purchased it. These motorcycles were stolen from the jurisdiction of Kranti Chowk and Jawaharnagar police stations. When produced in court, they were awarded a police custody remand (PCR).

The accused Gulab Rathod is highly educated and unemployed. Earlier, the Jawaharnagar police had arrested him in connection with the case of stealing a vehicle. Hence, he was put behind bars. However, as soon as he came out of jail, he resumed lifting motorcycles. The second accused Gokul Jadhav is also educated and unemployed.

The modus operandi of the thieves was that they would lift the vehicle from the urban city and sell it in the rural villages to the known person on payment of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. They would tell the buyer not to take the vehicles to the city areas. Meanwhile, the police are hopeful that they would find out many more stolen vehicles in possession of the duo.

The senior inspector Ganpat Darade confirmed, “ We have seized three two-wheelers from their possession.”