Police officers instructed to submit security & traffic mgmt plan

Orders to seize licenced firearms in city

Avoid controversial posts on social media

Separate cyber police team to conduct daily online patrols

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police department, which bears major responsibility for maintaining law and order during the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, has begun its preparations.

The process of finalising a list of habitual offenders and criminals on record from within their jurisdictions is in its final stage.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar on Tuesday instructed officers to visit both newly added and existing polling stations, assess arrangements such as planning, entry and exit routes, external traffic flow, and parking facilities and submit detailed reports.

The election process for Municipal Corporations across the state officially began on Monday.

Voting for 115 corporators from 29 wards of the CSMC will take place on January 15, while vote counting will be conducted on January 16.

In view of the elections, planning for law and order arrangements at the Police Commissionerate began on December 10.

Marathon meetings of senior police officials led by Pravin Pawar commenced at the Commissionerate since Monday.

Pawar held meetings with officers from the Special Branch and Crime Branch on Tuesday and issued important directives.

He instructed officials to prepare updated lists of habitual offenders, submit maximum proposals for externment and preventive detention, and expedite action under laws such as the MPDA against accused involved in serious crimes.

Licenced weapons to be deposited

According to preliminary information from police officials, there are currently around 1,100 licenced weapons in the city. These weapons will be deposited with the police until the completion of the vote counting. A committee formed under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Police, takes decisions in this regard and issues notices accordingly. Officials stated that this process has already begun.

Additional security to be deployed in sensitive areas

There are about 3,800 police officers and personnel in the city. During elections, areas that have witnessed untoward incidents in the past and sensitive locations require additional security deployment. During previous elections, five companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) along with personnel from central security forces were deployed in the city.

CP Pawar clarified that additional security forces had been sought for this Municipal Corporation election as well.

Avoid controversial posts on Social Media

With increasing political activity, the number of people expressing views on social media has risen. Often, attempts are made to create disputes by posting socially or religiously sensitive content. However, a dedicated cyber police team is conducting 24-hour online surveillance. “Using specific tools and keyword monitoring, strict watch is being kept on those posting controversial content, and stringent action will be taken against violators, said Ratnakar Navale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

Elections to be conducted peacefully

Citizens have always extended cooperation to the police administration. The city police force is fully prepared for the CSMC elections. Citizens should not believe in rumours or fall prey to misleading calls. If there is any suspicion, they should immediately contact the police. Strict vigilance is being maintained over criminals and anti-social elements. Just like the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation elections will also be conducted smoothly and peacefully.

(Pravin Pawar, Commissioner of Police)