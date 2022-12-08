Police prepare 213 pages chargesheet

Aurangabad: The police machinery completed the probe of a case in which a girl had jumped from a running auto rickshaw 20 days ago when the driver asked a vulgar question.

According to details, a 17-year-old minor girl was returning home by a hired auto-rickshaw on November 13 after attending private coaching classes.

When the driver of the auto-rickshaw Syed Akbar Syed Hamit (Padegaon) asked her a vulgar question. Frightened over this, the girl jumped from the vehicle at Sillekhana Chowk.

The injured girl was admitted to a private hospital.

Police learnt about the case through MLC. After registering a case, the accused was arrested within 12 days. The case was rocked across the State. Considering this, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta issued orders to complete the proper probe and submit its chargesheet within a month.

A team comprising PSIs Amol Sonawne and Vikas Khatke, constables Balaji Todeward, and Padamsingh Kolekar, under the guidance of senior police inspector Dr Gangapat Darade collected all evidence against the accused and prepared a 213-page chargesheet.

The chronology of the incident was arranged on the basis of Closed Circuit TV cameras. They also traced the main witnesses. Doctors who treated the girl were also included in the witnesses list.

Police will submit the chargesheet to the court on December 7.