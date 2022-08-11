Police raid suspended constable's gambling den; seize materials worth Rs 3.10 L

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The crime branch of the city police raided a gambling den in the basement of a hotel opposite Central Bus Stand (CBS) on Tuesday night.

Crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav said 32 people were found playing gambling at the dent and Police seized gambling materials, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 3.10 lakh from them.

According to details, the crime branch team caught a policeman who was playing gambling in a building adjacent to the office of the commissioner of police two months ago. So, he was suspended from the service. Even after this, he started a gambling den in the basement of a hotel opposite CBS.

The Crime Branch had received information that a gambling den was being run on the ground floor of Hotel Mirza. Actin on a tip-off, a team of assistant inspector Kashinath Mahandule and PSI Raosaheb Jondhale raided the hotel on Tuesday night.

Police detained Sanjay Arat, Ramesh Rathod, Rauf Syed, Harshavardhan Jadhav, Vijay Chavan, Premadas Jadhav, Anil Wahul, Sumit Dabhade, Ashraf Khan, Ajay Shinde, Milind Sukhdhan, Gautam Gavai, Syed Rizwan, Matin Qureshi, Arif Abdul Mohammed, Ejaz Khan, Sadique khan, Syed Haroon, Lakhan Phuse, Azimoddin Khan, Shaikh Wazir, Shaikh Shafique, Ansar Khan, Gautam Ghate, Sanjay Shejul, Mumtaz Khan, Sandeep Birute, Anurag Khandagale, Akash Chabuksawar, Atish Gaikwad and owner of the gambling den and suspended police constable J S Ingle.

A case was registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station. PSI Chhoturam Thube is on the case.