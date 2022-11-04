Police receive call of suspicious burial
Aurangabad
The city police came on an alert mode when a call was received on 112 number at police control room that something suspicious is buried behind the bushes at a deserted place at Pannalalnagar on Friday.
On receiving the information, Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade and other officers rushed and inspected the spot. The revenue department was given a letter from the police for digging. The land was dug in the presence of Nayab tehsildar Yogita Khatavkar. A dead dog was found in the pitch and all the officers heaved a sigh of relief.
The police action was executed by PI Bagwade, PSI Vinod Abuj, Kautikrao Gore and others.
As the incidents of murder are on a rise in the city, the police immediately moved on an alert mode and took the action immediately on receiving the information.