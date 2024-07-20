Police resolves murder mystery of Wadgaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station has succeeded in solving the murder of Kapil Sudam Pingle (31) from Ranjangaon. The police informed that the prime accused had confessed to killing Kapil only on suspicion that he had hired a contract killer (given ‘supari’) to slay him.

While addressing the press conference, the police informed that the four accused, who absconded after the murder incident at Jalna, were arrested on Saturday early morning.

The industrial area was shaken after Kapil was killed with a country-made pistol and the body was thrown in Wadgaon Shivar. Police swung into action and detained some suspects for questioning. From this, it was understood that Kapil was killed out of animosity.

After the murder, the killers fled in a car. According to the technical investigation conducted by the police, the location of the killers was in Jalna district, so the police team was dispatched on Friday night. Suspects Jayesh alias Yash Sanjay Fattelashkar (24), Bharat Kisan Pandure (33, both residents of Begampura), Vikas Suresh Jadhav (18, Jalna), Sagar alias Jeetsingh Vilas Muley (23, Jalna) were held by the police at around 3 am in Jalna.

Such a conspiracy

Both Kapil and Yash have a criminal background and were good friends earlier. But in the past few days, the two started quarrelling. In the meantime, Jayesh alias Yash suspected that Kapil had given a contract (supari) to kill him. From this, Jayesh hatched a conspiracy with the help of his friends Vikas Jadhav, Sagar Muley, and Bharat Pandure to kill Kapil.

Stabbed 17 times with sharp-edged weapon; then shot him

Yash called Kapil to meet him on Thursday night. Yash and his three friends had dinner in a hotel with Kapil. Around midnight, they all left in the car towards Ranjangaon on the pretext of dropping Kapil at home.

While on the way, Yash argued with Kapil over giving ‘supari’ in the car, Vikas beat him up. Yash whisked out a country-made pistol and shot Kapil near his shoulder, while Sagar stabbed Kapil 17 times with a sharp-edged weapon. Bleeding profusely, Kapil collapsed in the car. As soon as they were sure that he was dead, these four dumped the body near the Wadgaon quarry.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner of police Mahendra Deshmukh and police inspector Krishna Shinde predicted the possibility of the involvement of a few more accused in this case.

PCR to all accused till July 29

When the accused were produced in the court, they were remanded in police custody till July 29. Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Deshmukh, the murder mystery was resolved by PI Shinde, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Praveen Patharkar, Ashok Ingole, Sandeep Shinde, ASI Vilas Vaishnav, Dheeraj Kabliye, Balasaheb Andhale, Vishal. Patil, Kakasaheb Pandit, Nawab Shaikh, Vinod Nitanvare, Suresh Bhise, Yashwant Gobade, Ganesh Sagare, Samadhan Patil, Suresh Kache, Rajabhau Kolhe and others.