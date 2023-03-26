Police security sought at 2 places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional administration has sought police bandobast at two places where objections related to cities renaming would be collected on March 27.

The State Government renamed two cities Aurangabad and Osmanabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv’ last month.

The Government allowed citizens to file objections and suggestions against renaming the cities at the divisional commissioner’s office. This began last month. The last date for submission of objections and suggestion is March 27.

Considering the last date and the large number of objections, the divisional administration has made an arrangement of accepting objections and suggestions at two places.

The objections against the renaming can be submitted at the inward-and outward departments while forms in support of the renaming will be accepted at the Plantation Department of the divisional commissioner's office. No objection or suggestion will be accepted after 6 pm on Monday.

A total of 60 employees were deployed for objection registration on computers. More than 1.56 lakh objections were filed in the offline and online modes so far while 11,890 suggestions in support of renaming were submitted. Similarly, the office of the divisional commissioner received 28,555 objections against the renaming of Osmanabad as ‘Dharashiv'.

The 30 employees from the office of the divisional commissioner and 30 staff members from the office of district collectors are preparing the final data about the name, address and points of an objection of the objectors. The sources from the administration said that police bandobast was sought at two places considering a rush of citizens for the submission of objections and suggestions at two places on Monday.