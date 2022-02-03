Police seize 1,000 liters of biodiesel in Sajapur shivar

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

A team of the MIDC Waluj police and supply department caught a person for illegal sale of biodiesel at Sajapur Shivar on Wednesday night. In all, 1,000 liters of bio-diesel was confiscated from the accused Kaisar Shaikh Anwar (31, Kaisar Colony).

According to police, PSI Rajendra Bangar received a tip-off about the illegal sale of bio—diesel in Sajapur Shivar of Solapur-Dhule highway. Bangar informed the supply department who arrived at Sajapur along with a panch. The police and the officials then raided the spot located near hotel Haryana Mewat. They found Kaisar Shaikh Anwar with a plastic drum and measuring instruments. The drum was filled with bio-diesel. Shaikh confessed that he had no license to sell biodiesel. The police confiscated 1,000 liters of biodiesel. The drive was held under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme. A case has been registered against Shaikh in the Waluj police station.

Possibility of a racket

About four and a half months ago, the police and supply department raided an unlicensed biodiesel pump at ATF Transport in Sajapur Shivar. During the operation, 16,000 liters of bio-diesel worth Rs 12.5 lakh was seized. The racket selling biodiesel is active near the transports and hotels on the Solapur-Dhule highway. Due to the neglect of the local police administration and the supply department, the business of selling biodiesel is booming in the area.