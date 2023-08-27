Policeman arrested for demanding Rs 2K bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A policeman demanded a Rs 2,000 bribe for issuing a summons served by the court to the respondent and submit its report to the court. He took Rs 500 advance and came to take the remaining Rs 1,500 to the complainant. However, as he got suspicious of the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) trap, he did not accept the bribe. Later, the ACB officers arrested the policeman and a case of demanding bribe has been registered against the accused policeman Santosh Girjaram Wagh (44) with the Waluj MIDC police station, said ACB SP Sandeep Atole.

The complainant had taken two cheques from a person, but they were not cleared in the bank. Hence, he submitted a claim in the court under section 138. The court had issued a summons to the respondent. Wagh had the responsibility to service the summons and submit a report to the court. However, he demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 to the complainant and also took Rs 500 in advance. On August 27, he demanded the remaining Rs 1,500. Earlier, the complainant had lodged a complaint with the ACB in this regard. When Wagh came to take the money, he got suspicious of the ACB trap and did not accept the money. When the demand for a bribe was confirmed, the officers took him into custody and registered a case. The action was executed by ACB constable Ravindra Kale, Vilas Chavan and Changdev Bagul.