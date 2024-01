Policeman manhandled; threatened

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car driver abused, manhandled and threatened a policeman to kill when he was on duty. The incident occurred at Osmanpura area on March 23 afternoon.

Traffic branch constable Sanjay Sonawane was on duty in Osmanpura area. A car (MH20 BY 723) driver abused and manhandled him. He also threatened Sonawane to kill. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.