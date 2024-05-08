Political candidates embrace mopeds and EVs for campaigning efficiency

Cost-effective strategies: Help expand their outreach

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notable transformation in election campaigning tactics is underway as candidates vying for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seats are shifting from traditional auto-rickshaws in favor of more agile and cost-effective alternatives like mopeds and electric vehicles (EVs).

This strategic shift signifies a departure from conventional methods, with candidates recognizing the advantages of two-wheelers and cycle rickshaws in navigating through densely populated areas and reaching voters in diverse communities. The adoption of mopeds and EVs has enabled politicians to expand their outreach while optimizing resources, thereby reshaping the dynamics of electoral engagement in the region.

Commenting on the transition from auto-rickshaws to mopeds, stated, Mahanagar chief, Shiv Sena UBT, Raju Vaidya said, "The shift to mopeds has revolutionized our campaign strategy, allowing us to cover more ground and engage with voters on a more personal level. The maneuverability and cost-effectiveness of mopeds have significantly enhanced our ability to connect with constituents from all walks of life. However, some auto-rickshaws are still being used for campaigning.”

Mopeds offer flexibility

Surendra Kulkarni who uses his moped for campaigning of Shiv Sena Shinde group said, "Mopeds offer a level of flexibility and accessibility that traditional auto-rickshaws simply cannot match. By embracing this change, we have not only streamlined our campaign operations but also demonstrated innovative solutions by installing a speaker and party hoarding on the vehicle itself for effective voter outreach."

Attracts attention of the citizens

The utilization of mopeds and EVs not only streamlines operational expenses but also reduces reliance on petrol and minimizes campaigning expenses. Furthermore, this innovative approach also attracts the attention of the citizens, said former corporator Dnyaneshwar Jadhav