Political earthquake in Mumbai; people gather in front of TV

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A severe earthquake occurred in the politics of Maharashtra on Sunday. The drama took place in Mumbai but people in the city were sitting in front of the TV sets to take the further updates.

The first shocker in the state politics was the early morning oath taking ceremony by BJP with NCP, second was the the alliance of Shiv Sena with Congress and NCP and third was the rebellion of Shinde group in Shiv Sena. People experienced the fourth shocker on Sunday when Ajeet Pawar along with 35 MLAs joined BJP.

In the afternoon, the news was highlighted that Ajeet Pawar with his supporting MLAs was in the Rajbhavan to take oath as the deputy chief minister.

People in the city were seen watching the TV to get the updates after the ceremon. Ajeet Pawar addressed a press conference and everyone were eager to see what Sharad Pawar has to say about the incident. All these political events were shocking for the common people.

What city leaders say?

How NCP is corruption-free in just four days?

Four days back, PM Narendra Modi alledged that NCP is involved in around Rs 70,000 crore scandals. These scandals are related to banks, irrigation and mining, he mentioned in his speech. What happened in just four days, NCP became corruption-free and is with BJP. This is an ED government. The leaders like Prafulla Patel, Hasan Mushrif were under the threat of inquiry. A few days back, Devendra Fadnavis had also said that they will not take NCP with them. Today, Ajeet Pawar started praising PM Modi after taking the oath. Is any values remained in the politics now. People are not foolish, the politicians should not forget it.

- Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MP, AIMIM

We will grow new sugarcane

The old sugarcane from NCP has gone to BJP. We will plant new sugarcane and nurture it. BJP is worried as Sharad Pawar is uniting the opponents in the country. BJP has made the MLA rebel in the party by showing the fear of ED. The leader like Hasan Mushrif cannot go with BJP, he is fed up with frequent threats.

- Khwaja Sharfoddin, NCP city president.

Because Modi can accomplish development....

The development accomplished by prime minister Modi in the past nine years is commendable. He has gained the acclamation as Vishwaguru. Ajeet Pawar and other MLAs of NCP joined the government due to the strong leadership of Modi. It is beneficial for the state but BJP will also get strengthened.

- Vijay Autade, district president BJP

NCP’s real face came to the fore

The real face of NCP which used to claim the tradition of Shahu- Phule - Ambedkar has come to the fore. It had given support to BJP in 2014, established government with BJP in Nagaland. People should understand the meaning that it has joined with the party, which is planning to curb the constitution.

- Farooq Ahmed, spokesperson, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Alliance will be benefitted...

NCP leader Ajeet Pawar with 40 other MLAs took the decision to join the government due to the confidence in the work of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajeet Pawar has taken the decision considering the benefit of the state. Hence, nine of them have been made ministers. It will benefit the alliance in the upcoming Loksabha elections.

- Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA

BJP’s efforts to save government...

People those were crying that Ajeet Pawar did not used to release funds, are now sitting with him. Now, whom they will question. BJP is more afraid about the decision to come from the legislative assembly chairman than the Shinde group. If it is not in its favour, BJP is using various tactics to save the government. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will accept this challenge and will take the state towards development again.

Ambadas Danve, opposition leader, legislative council