Political tensions rise as activists claim victory in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : As the election results for the Jalna Lok Sabha seat draw near, political tensions are high with activists from both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances claiming victory. Supporters of Mahayuti candidate Raosaheb Danve from Bhokardan, Jalna, and Badnapur assembly constituencies are confident in his win. Conversely, activists from Paithan, Phulambri, and Sillod assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are celebrating the anticipated victory of Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Dr Kalyan Kale.

This year, voter turnout for the Jalna Lok Sabha election reached 69.18 percent, the highest in the last five elections. Post-voting, Congress supporters celebrated by bursting firecrackers in front of Dr Kale's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Meanwhile, BJP workers remain optimistic about Danve's victory, leading to a mixed atmosphere among voters.

Dr Kale's confidence is evident through his ongoing thanksgiving tour and the assertive claims by Congress workers. Key issues such as Maratha reservation, unemployment, and constitutional changes were emphasized by the Mahavikas Aghadi during the campaign, highlighting the BJP government's failure to address these concerns. The Maratha reservation protest, led by Jarange Patil, significantly influenced voter sentiment, especially in Badnapur South and Paithan East.