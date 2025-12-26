Polling-station-wise voter list to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the municipal corporation elections, the final voter list has already been prepared. To conduct voting in 29 prabhags, a total of 1,264 polling stations have been set up. On Saturday (the December 27), the polling-station-wise voter list will be published. The administration has appealed to voters to check their names in the list. Voting to elect 115 corporators in the city will be held on January 15.

The filing of nomination forms began on December 23. Prospective candidates are currently busy obtaining various certificates and no-dues certificates required for filing nominations. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission (SEC), the municipal administration has published the voter list, and the city has a total of 11.18 lakh voters. For the 29 prabhags, a total of 1,264 polling stations have been established in 363 buildings. Objections regarding polling stations are being received, and there is a possibility of minor changes. Generally, one polling station will serve around 800 to 900 voters.

To enable voters from each prabhag to exercise their right to vote at the polling stations, the polling-station-wise voter list is being published. Typically, each building will have four to six polling stations. This will ensure that voters do not have to run around to find their polling station. After the polling-station-wise voter list is published, voters are urged to verify their names in the list.