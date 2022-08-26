Polytechnic first round admissions start

Mission admission - 81 students admitted to government polytechnic

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The admission process of students who got allotment in the first round of polytechnic began on Friday. In all, 81 students secured their admission in the government polytechnic on the very first day.

Out of the 13 polytechnic colleges in the district, 12 are private technical colleges and one is a government polytechnic college. Government polytechnic has 690 seats in nine branches namely architecture, mechanical, electrical, telecommunication, computer, information and technology, automation engineering and artificial intelligence. Whereas 10 percent seats are reserved for the economically weaker section and three seats each for students who have lost their parents in corona and orphans. For the admission of the students who got allotment on Friday, arrangements have been made for the admission of nine subjects at two places namely library and gymkhana, said principal Madhuri Ganorkar. By evening 81 admissions were confirmed. In the first round, more than 750 students have got allotment in nine subjects and the officials estimated that more than 450 admissions will be confirmed.

Giving more information, admission coordinator Dr Rajesh Aghav said, students who are auto-frozen their option in the online process need to accept their allotted seats. The students who have self-frozen from the login in the first preference order will also have to confirm their admission before August 30.

Polytechnic Colleges in the district - 13

Admission capacity - 3915

Government polytechnic college - 1

Admission capacity -791

Enrollment in the district - 4,712

First round of admissions - 4,682