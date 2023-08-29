Pookalam and Onasadya mark the beginning of Onam festivities

The spirit of Onam: The city comes alive as Keraleeya Samajam radiates with joy

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The vibrant spirit of Onam, Kerala's most cherished festival, has become a fervent celebration within the Keraleeya Samajam of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As the auspicious occasion of Thiruvonam (Onam) is being celebrated, the community is abuzz with traditional fervor, showcasing their rich cultural heritage and the essence of unity.

Onam, typically celebrated in Kerala, is a 10-day extravaganza that commemorates the reign of King Mahabali, symbolizing good governance and prosperity. This festival is now embraced wholeheartedly by the Keraleeya Samaj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where members partake in unique festivities that bring a slice of Kerala to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

‘Pookalam,’ intricate floral rangoli, adorns the front of homes during these ten days, reflecting the artistic and creative flair of the community. The highlight of the celebrations is the grand ‘Onasadhya,’ a sumptuous feast served on banana leaves, cherished for its mouthwatering array of traditional dishes.

P P Ramachandran, a city resident and member of Keraleeya Samajam, shared his excitement, saying, "Onam unites us and keeps our cultural roots alive. It's a time when our community bonds strengthen, and the vibrant ambiance reminds us of our Kerala home."

Minnu Tomy, another community member, added, "The aura of Onam here is truly special. We take great pride in sharing this festivity with our neighbors and friends. The camaraderie and joy transcend cultural boundaries. There is tremendous excitement for the Pookalam in every household while everybody waits for the mouthwatering Payasam."

Large Pookalam, Onasadhya and musical performance

This year's Onam celebration promises to be grander than ever, with a special performance by a troupe from Kerala, presenting traditional ‘Shingarimelam’ and an orchestra featuring Malayalam folk songs and dances on October 1, at Eknath Rangamandir.

Onasadhya along with a cultural programme of Keralite children will be held on October 8, at the Keraleeya Samaj's New English High School ground, Satara Parisar. A large Pookalam on this occasion will be an additional attraction.