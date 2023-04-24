Population: Matter of pride or concern

Dr Suyog Amrutrao

A few days ago, the UN Population Fund report was out, and India has reached close to 143 crore, surpassing China to become the most populous country in the world. The people are in doubt whether to congratulate or express concern over this landmark.

Power of imagination

Human moved to modern technologies like AI, robots, and space science, but ‘new thoughts’ are basically grounded in imagination, and the invention of ideas comes out of the human mind. India now has about 143 crore heads, and from these heads fertile ‘ideas’ are expected to flow out.

Use of human energy

India has the highest number of young people. Youth is the most exciting and rejuvenating period of life. The time spent on social media, mobile devices, and games should be converted into learning skills and practical work. A necessary environment is required to create a productive force.

Limitation of natural resources

Population growth is challenging as natural resources like food, water, space, oxygen are also limited. How to balance this? It will have limitations in developing and providing ‘service facilities’ to the public. India had a population of 39 crore in 1950 and more than 143 crore after 75 years of independence. Let us all imagine the situation in the year 2050. It is necessary to think about India's HDI index too.

The need for respect of work culture

Employment is a major test for the system, and developing a ‘respect of work culture’ is essential. Agriculture is a major source of income for the country’s common man, but educated people turn their backs on agriculture. Agriculture caters to the needs of this most populous country in the world. Therefore, farm work and other jobs have to be respected by the market. Otherwise, we may reach a day of agro-import.

When all youths become old

Covid period has given us all types of experiences, from health to finance. The country has the highest number of youth. On the one hand, when all of them grow older, India will also become a country with the largest number of elderly people. Our challenges will be more numerous that time. Difficulties like health systems, income limitations, productive capacity, and others will come up. It is time to consider the future ‘societal age structure’ in policy framing.

Every fifth person on the planet is an Indian, which is both a matter of pride and concern. Keeping this human energy ‘ethical and functional’ is the biggest challenge. A balanced consumption of nature is needed. If cities are crowded and villages are isolated, it will be a very adverse picture of development. It is time to ‘control and plan’ the population to avoid absorption by nature. There is still time to cure the malady by ‘treatment instead of operation.’ You are wise to know what is the best.

(The writer is management expert from

Osmanabad).