Porter commits suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

A 37-year-old porter (hamal) from Old Mondha, has committed suicide, on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Gangaram Khare (resident of Rohidaspura in Old Mondha). It is said that Arjun was in the house, situated at Raje Shivaji Colony (in Bhavaninagar) since Tuesday morning. When he did not come to have meals, his family along with neice, went to see him. The family was shocked to see Arjun hanging to the ceiling fan with rope. The reason behind the extreme step has not been ascertained. Jinsi police have registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.