Possibility of new turn in the metro route

Railway Station to Harsul in second phase

Aurangabad: A flyover will be constructed from Shendra MIDC directly to Waluj. However, the municipal corporation also showed readiness to choose a new route for the metro from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station. Administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary presented a DPR of the Mahametro on Friday. The second phase of the metro from railway station to Hersul T-point is facing many hurdles.

Keeping in view the growing population of the city, efforts are being made by Smart City to start Neometro service. Giving more information, Dr Chaudhary said, the work of the metro will be done in two phases. The first leg will be from Shendra to the Railway Station. In this, the route will be Shendra - Chikalthana - Cidco Bus Stand Chowk - Kranti Chowk - Osmanpura and Railway Station, while in the second phase, it is planned to work from Railway Station to Harsul T-Point. The route will be Railway Station - Mahaveer Chowk - Central Bus Stand - Jubilee Park - Rangin Darwaza - Collector office - Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point. The route of the second phase has some heritage sites, the place where the new building of the collector office will be built. So there are many twists and turns in this route and there is also the question of heritage sites. Therefore, the consideration of the second phase was kept aside for the time being and favor was shown to work on the first phase.