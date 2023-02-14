Postal organisations should be flexible - Sawaleshwarkar

-47 postal departments from Maharashtra and Goa participate in the conference

Aurangabad: The postal organizations should be flexible in the era of rapidly changing information technology for the bright future of the postal department, said Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar, acting chief postmaster general of Maharashtra State and postmaster general of Navi Mumbai while addressing the 40th biennial Maharashtra State conference of All India Postal Employees Association at Ellora on Monday.

He registered his online presence and provided thorough guidance on various issues of the postal employees emphasizing the importance of postal organizations being flexible and prepared for the bright future of the department in the coming years. The second day of the convention saw 47 postal departments from Maharashtra and Goa state presenting an overview of their work. Office bearers expressed strong views on implementing the old pension scheme. National general secretary Janardan Mujumdar, State president Mohan Vibhute, state secretary Surendra Palav were among the chief speakers. Praveen Zond, Shivnath Bujade, Bhagwat Shinde, Vaijinath Sahane, Paraji Jadhav, and others were present.