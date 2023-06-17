Postponed paper of MA-Pol Sci to be conducted today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will conduct the postponed paper of M A Political Science on June 18.It may be noted that the university started holding examinations for some postgraduate courses.

One of the papers of M A Political Science was to be held on June 15. However, the paper was postponed as its schedule was clashing with National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The university announced the students will take the postponed paper of June 18. Director of BoEE Dr Bharati Gawli appealed to the students, centre chiefs and principals to take note of the new schedule of the postponed paper.