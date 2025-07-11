Power troubles likely to end soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major relief to residents of Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Jogeshwari, Kamalapur, and nearby villages facing power issues for months, MSEDCL has cleared six critical infrastructure projects during a meeting held Friday at the Jogeshwari substation.

Key approvals include installation of a 5 MVA transformer by July 16, replacement of the burnt 100 kVA transformer on Dattanagar Road with a 200 kVA unit, and upgrades to all overloaded transformers within three months. Immediate maintenance work has been greenlit, and a field survey begins tomorrow to identify damaged poles, worn-out wires, and requirements for new LT lines. To assist consumers, MSEDCL will now organize a monthly electricity bill correction camp on the second Monday of every month at the Ranjangaon Shenpunji gram panchayat office. All repair work is expected to be completed within two months, and officials assure that from July 16, power supply irregularities will significantly reduce. The meeting saw active participation from former panchayat samiti member Deepak Bade, gram vikas officer Ganesh Dhanwai, and other local representatives. Senior MSEDCL officials, including chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachot, were present to review and approve the action plan.