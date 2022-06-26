PPD - 2022 sessions at MGM Schools

Aurangabad, June 25:

The seven-day Personal and Professional (PPD) annual training sessions for the principals and teaching staff of MGM Schools concluded recently. Secretary Mahatma Gandhi Mission Dr Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, chief guest Nidhi Arora, Ranjeet Kakkad, director Dr Aparna Kakkad and deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo were present for the inaugural function.

State and national level trainers including Dr Swarup Dutta, Jai Prakash Kabra, Mrinalini Vanarase, Dr Swati Shiradkar, Dr Chinu Agrawal, Arti Salunke, Dr Balasaraswathy Nair, Maya Narsapur, Suvarna Deshmukh and Praantik Panigrahi addressed the teachers. Different sessions included technical training-MIS, Bloom’s Revised Taxonomy, NEP in action, emotional intelligence and its relevance to modern teaching, digital awareness, managing teenagers and differences in classrooms, the art of listening and asking questions. The concluding session was on CAPA: Leadership in the Classrooms by MGM Schools mentor Dr Vijayam Ravi. The new ways of meditation -Vipassana, Chit Shakti, Tratak Kriya - were demonstrated. Subject-wise Cohorts presented their nano videos. Nutan Deshpande and Ashwini Dashrathe took efforts for the success. Principals of seven schools and 125 teachers participated.