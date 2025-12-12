Prahar Divyang association stages protest outside collector’s office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Prahar Divyang Association held a one-day protest outside the District Collector’s Office on Friday to highlight long-pending demands concerning disability welfare. Key demands included allocating five percent of MP-MLA funds for persons with disabilities, reducing the eligibility age for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana to 18, raising the income limit for the scheme to Rs 1 lakh per year, setting aside one percent of District Planning Committee funds for rehabilitation, and providing one guntha of government land to homeless and landless disabled persons.

The protest was held statewide on the directive of Prahar founder-president and former minister Bachchu Kadu. In Sambhajinagar, the agitation was led by district president Shivaji Gade.

Several office-bearers and members, including Dadasaheb Pachpute, Sunita Kharat, Narsing Thube, Sanjay Misal, Vandana Mule, Sachin Gavai and others, participated in the demonstration.

(Photo)