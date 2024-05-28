Prakash Waghmare passes away
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prakash Namdev Waghmare (59), a retired teacher of Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya, died of a brief illness on Monday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter-in-law.
The last rites were performed on him at Cidco N-6 crematorium.
He was also a member of a social and a teacher union.