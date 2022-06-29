Prakashchand Patni no more

Aurangabad, June 29:

Prakashchand Puranmal Patni (72, Vyankateshnagar)a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community passed away on Wednesday. His last rites were performed in Kailasnagar crematorium. His eyes were donated posthumously.

