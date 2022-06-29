Prakashchand Patni no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2022 10:45 PM2022-06-29T22:45:19+5:302022-06-29T22:45:19+5:30
Aurangabad, June 29: Prakashchand Puranmal Patni (72, Vyankateshnagar)a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community passed away on ...
Prakashchand Puranmal Patni (72, Vyankateshnagar)a senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community passed away on Wednesday. His last rites were performed in Kailasnagar crematorium. His eyes were donated posthumously.