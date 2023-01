Prayaschit Padyatra on Jan 8

Aurangabad: A 10-km Prayaschit Padayatra has been organised from Kachner Kaman to Kachner temple by the Shri Chintamani Baba Bhakt Parivar on January 8 at 8.30 am. Devotees from all over the country will participate in the Padyatra. Chants of Namokar will be raised by the Namokar Bhakti Mandal during the padyatra. The organisers Adv Yatin Thole, Prakash Ajmera, Vaibhav Kala and others have appealed to maximum devotees to participate in the padyatra.