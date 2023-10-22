Prayer meeting held for world peace amidst ongoing conflicts

Raise awareness about the urgent need for global harmony and understanding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to address the persistent conflicts plaguing the world, a prayer meeting for world peace was organized at the Mahatma Gandhi statue area in Shahgunj on Sunday. The event, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan, brought together concerned individuals, youth, and citizens of the city, who united in their plea for an end to violence and bloodshed worldwide.

The meeting drew attention to the protracted Ukraine-Russia war, which has endured for the past two years without any signs of abating. The ongoing conflict has engulfed millions of lives, leaving a devastating impact on both sides. Similarly, the recent strife between Palestine and Israel, specifically involving Hamas, has resulted in thousands of casualties, including innocent civilians. Scarce resources have further strained hospitals and medical facilities in the region.

Dnyanprakash Modani, Subhash Lomte, and Akshay Ghuge were among the prominent figures who expressed their sentiments during the gathering. To emphasize their commitment to peace, Gyanprakash Modani, Bhausaheb Pathade, and Yogesh Raut observed a symbolic one-day fast.

The hunger strike site received visits from various social workers and representatives of different organizations who, in a display of solidarity, pledged their support for the cause of world peace.