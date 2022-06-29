Praying gives you happiness and peace

Aurangabad, June 29:

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj was given a grand welcome by the Sakal Jain Samaj in Paithan recently. In a discourse, Pulaksagarji Maharaj said that Lord Munisuvratnath removes all the troubles that befell us if we worship him with our heart and soul. Praying gives us happiness and peace. The man who bows down at his feet is surely getting the path of salvation. Acharya also expressed happiness over the free accommodation and meals provided in Paithan. General secretary Vilas Pahade, treasurer Vijay Papadiwal and community members were present in large numbers. Mahaprasad was distributed to the devotees present on this occasion.