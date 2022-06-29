Praying gives you happiness and peace

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2022 05:55 PM 2022-06-29T17:55:02+5:30 2022-06-29T17:55:02+5:30

Aurangabad, June 29: Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj was given a grand welcome by the Sakal Jain Samaj in Paithan recently. ...

Praying gives you happiness and peace | Praying gives you happiness and peace

Praying gives you happiness and peace

Next

Aurangabad, June 29:

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj was given a grand welcome by the Sakal Jain Samaj in Paithan recently. In a discourse, Pulaksagarji Maharaj said that Lord Munisuvratnath removes all the troubles that befell us if we worship him with our heart and soul. Praying gives us happiness and peace. The man who bows down at his feet is surely getting the path of salvation. Acharya also expressed happiness over the free accommodation and meals provided in Paithan. General secretary Vilas Pahade, treasurer Vijay Papadiwal and community members were present in large numbers. Mahaprasad was distributed to the devotees present on this occasion.

Open in app
Tags : Sakal Jain Samaj Sakal Jain Samaj Acharya pulaksagarji maharaj Vilas pahade