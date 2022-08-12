Pre-surgery screening camp on August 13

Free plastic surgery camp for facial deformities

Aurangabad, Aug 12 :

Pre-surgery screening sessions for children with facial deformities has been organised under the free plastic surgery camp at Lion's Eye Hospital beside Radhakrishna Temple at Cidco N-1. The examination will start from 9 am on August 13. The patients will be selected for the surgery after screening.

Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association will jointly organise the 46th five-day free plastic surgery camp in memory of Padma Shri Dr Sharadkumar Dixit, between August 13 and 17. Prominent American surgeons Dr Lalita Lala and Dr Amit Basannawar will perform the surgeries. Surgeries for facial blemishes, external deformities on the nose, cleft lip, drooping eyelids, squint and partial burns are performed free of cost in the camp. In the last 46 years, 13436 patients were successfully treated for free plastic surgery. The organizers have appealed that the boys and girls with facial deformities should be brought to this camp for examination tomorrow.