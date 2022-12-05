Preparations at final stage for Tablighi Ijtema

Aurangabad: The preparations for the two-day district-level religious congregation (Tablighi Ijtema) to be held on 300 acres of land at Chitegaon on December 10 and 11 are at the final stage.

Around 5,000 followers are visiting and working daily to develop facilities for the congregation in which lakhs of followers are likely to participate.

The State level Ijtema was held at Limbejalgaon of Waluj in 2018 year. The event turned into a national-level congregation considering the huge number of followers figure.

This year, it was decided to organise the district-level Ijtema at Chitegaon which is 11 km away from the city. In the first phase, the land was selected. A total of Hindu brethren made available their 300 acres of land for the religious gathering. Many of them even removed crops.

There will be one mega pendal (1000x1000 feet) at the centre and it will have the capacity to accommodate 60,000 people. The sitting facility for the thousands of followers will also be made outside the pendal. A total of four routes were selected to reach Ijtema. There are two and four-wheelers parking facilities in all four directions. A total of three wells and water from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation will be used for visitors. Two farm weirs of 60 lakh litres were constructed for water storage. Mahaveetran company has provided four Dps for the electricity facility. The works of development facilities began 34 days ago.

----2,000 Wudhukhan (place of ablution) and 2,000 toiles are being developed

---13 zones will be available for providing a meal at just Rs 30

--- Also, there will be 350 hotels which will charge their rates for a meal

---13 zones of drinking water being developed

---Sitting arrangement for tehsil-wise followers

Mass marriages

Mass marriages are performed in the district-level Ijtema. Around 300-400 youths will tie nuptial knots in the congregation. The registration process is underway.

Scholars from Delhi, Pune to guide participants

Scholars from Delhi and Pune will guide the participants in the Ijtema on December 10 and 11

5 hospitals being constructed

The organisers are constructing five hospitals, including one ICU. Expert doctors from the city serve the patients. Mechanics were deployed in all four directors to provide free repair service.

10 K volunteers to serve followers

Nearly 10,000 to 15,000 volunteers will work at parking, transport, and discourse place to avoid any inconvenience to followers.