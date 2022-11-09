Preparations for Sports Festival at final stage

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole on said that the preparations for State level Sports Festival are at the final stage.

He was speaking in a meeting organised at Mahatma Phule Hall on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the event. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and sports director Dr Dayanand Kamble were present.

Governor and chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given the responsibility of hosting the festival to Bamu. Governor’s Inspection and Management Committee president Deepak Mane (Pune), and its members Mohan Amuley (University of Mumbai) and Dinesh Patil (Jalgaon) were seated on the dais. VC Dr Pramod Yeole hoped that it would be a grand sports festival.

He said that a grand ‘Mashal’ rally was taken out between Tuljapur and Aurangabad to create atmosphere and sportsmen from the four districts would participate in it. The VC said that efforts are being made to provide qualitative facilities for the festival. VC Dr Yeole and committee members visited all the grounds as part of preparations.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Uday Dongre, Ravindra Kale and others were present. Ganesh Kad proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Deepak Mane said that the committee members are keeping an eye on all the satisfactory preparation.

Box

--The university will host the festival between December 3 and 7.

--Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Basketball, Volleyball and Athletics competitions to be held in the festival

--2400 players from 20 universities of the State to arrive here for participation.

--An Olympian, ministers from Central and State Governments, and MPs were invited to the event